HC judge met lawyer of scam accused: Suvendu

BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that he was “concerned at reports” of a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court meeting the lawyer of an accused in “a major scam case” currently pending in the High Court.

The BJP leader, however, did not specify the“accused” or the “sitting judge” of the High Court.

“Concerned at reports in circulation that a sitting judge of Calcutta High Court on a visit to Delhi met the senior advocate of a prime accused of a major scam pending before the High Court. The independence of the judiciary is non-negotiable if democracy is to survive,” Adhikari tweeted.

Adhikari was recently embroiled in a controversy over his reported visit to the residence of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in New Delhi. Alleging impropriety, the Trinamool Congress had questioned how Adhikari, who is an accused in the Narada sting case and Saradha chit fund scam, was being entertained by Mehta who is appearing on behalf of the CBI which is investigating the two cases.

Sharing Adhikari’s latest tweet, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted: “CM Mamata Banerjee needs to clarify whether her senior lawyer, a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal, representing WB in post-poll violence cases, and also defending a prime accused in a mega scam, met a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court on Saturday in Delhi.”

There was no immediate response from the TMC on Adhikari’s charge.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered immediate release from custody of Rakhal Bera, stated to be a close associate Adhikari, while directing the police not to arrest him in any other case without its permission. The court observed that there appears to be a pattern being followed by the police in coordination with one another in attempting to keep the petitioner in custody by hook or by crook on one pretext or the other.