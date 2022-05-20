Recruitment scam: HC fires Bengal Education Minister Chandra Adhikari’s daughter from teacher job

The Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed West Bengal Minister of State for Education Paresh Chandra Adhikari’s daughter Ankita Adhikari from her job at a government-aided school and asked her to return the salary she had drawn as a teacher.

While hearing a petition filed by a candidate who claimed the minister’s daughter had been preferred over her despite having secured lower marks in the recruitment test, Justice Avijit Gangopadhyay ordered Ankita to deposit the salary paid to her since November 2018 in two instalments with the court registrar. The first instalment needs to be deposited before June 7.

The petitioner, Babita Sarkar, was number 20 on the waiting list for political science.

“We are definitely feeling good on hearing the latest court order. Many merit-list candidates are still waiting to be recruited and she was withdrawing salary for being the minister’s daughter. It is a good sign but will be considered a victory only when all the merit-list candidates get recruited,” Illias Biswas, one of the merit-list candidates, told The Indian Express.

Adhikari and his daughter were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act by the CBI on Thursday.

It is alleged that the merit list for assistant teachers of political science, prepared based on an exam for which an advertisement was published in 2016 by the School Education Department, was altered to accommodate Adhikari’s daughter, depriving eligible candidates of the teacher jobs.

Earlier in the day, the minister reached the CBI office at Nizam Palace for an interrogation for the second time. He was questioned for more than five hours on Thursday.

When Adhikari did not appear before the CBI initially, the single-judge bench of Justice Gangopadhyay ordered the minister to either make it on or before 3pm or face strict action. Adhikari’s lawyer submitted that the minister was in Coochbehar and would fly to Kolkata in the evening. Justice Gangopadhyay then asked the Bidhannagar police to take Adhikari to the CBI office as soon as he landed at NSC Bose Airport.