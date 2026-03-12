HC Division Bench to not hear pleas linked to RG Kar rape-murder; new Bench to be assigned

In August 2025, a single Bench of the High Court had transferred the writ petition to the Division bench of Justice Basak and Justice Rashidi, as two other cases related to the RG Kar rape-murder – Roy's appeal challenging his conviction, along with the CBI’s appeal, seeking a death sentence for him- were slated to be heard by the Division Bench.

The Division Bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday released all the three petitions related to the 2024 RG Kar rape-murder case, saying it would not be able to hear the case on a regular basis as desired by the petitioners.

A writ petition was filed by the deceased junior woman doctor’s family, alleging lapses in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, and seeking a court-monitored investigation.

The other two cases related to the RG Kar rape-murder – sole convict Sanjoy Roy’s appeal challenging his conviction, along with the CBI’s appeal, seeking a death sentence for him – were slated to be heard by the Division Bench.