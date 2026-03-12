HC Division Bench to not hear pleas linked to RG Kar rape-murder; new Bench to be assigned

In August 2025, a single Bench of the High Court had transferred the writ petition to the Division bench of Justice Basak and Justice Rashidi, as two other cases related to the RG Kar rape-murder – Roy's appeal challenging his conviction, along with the CBI’s appeal, seeking a death sentence for him- were slated to be heard by the Division Bench.
The Division Bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday released all the three petitions related to the 2024 RG Kar rape-murder case, saying it would not be able to hear the case on a regular basis as desired by the petitioners.
A writ petition was filed by the deceased junior woman doctor’s family, alleging lapses in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, and seeking a court-monitored investigation.
The other two cases related to the RG Kar rape-murder – sole convict Sanjoy Roy’s appeal challenging his conviction, along with the CBI’s appeal, seeking a death sentence for him – were slated to be heard by the Division Bench.
In January last year, the trial court sentenced the sole accused, Sanjoy Roy, who worked as a civic volunteer in the hospital, to life imprisonment after convicting him of rape and murder. The junior doctor’s family, however, has been alleging lapses in the CBI probe and claiming that more than one person was involved in the crime.
Releasing the petitions, the Division Bench on Wednesday noted that the junior doctor’s parents had earlier written a letter to the Chief Justice seeking a speedy hearing. “We are not a regular criminal appeal court, and so, we cannot take this matter regularly. We won’t be able to take it on a regular basis,” the Division bench said, adding the matter will now be placed before the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to be assigned to another bench.
During the hearing, Advocate Jayant Narayan Chattopadhyay, representing the parents of the RG Kar victim, said, “The CBI is not doing anything in the name of investigation in this case day after day.”
To which, Justice Debangshu Basak observed, “In the morning, you drew the court’s attention to the case for hearing. In addition, the family has written to the Chief Justice requesting an urgent hearing. It is not possible to hear this case so quickly.”
In August 2025, a single Bench of the High Court had transferred the writ petition to the Division bench of Justice Basak and Justice Rashidi, as two other cases related to the RG Kar rape-murder – Roy’s appeal challenging his conviction, along with the CBI’s appeal, seeking a death sentence for him- were slated to be heard by the Division Bench.
A postgraduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College on August 9, 2024. A civic volunteer, Sanjoy Roy, was arrested by the Kolkata police the next day. Roy was later convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More