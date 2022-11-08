scorecardresearch
HC dismisses Suvendu contempt plea against DGP Malaviya over ‘no entry’

Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya, who had earlier issued a rule of contempt over the petition, observed that it cannot be categorically said that there was a wilful breach of undertaking by the state in a strict sense.

Adhikari, however, said that he will move the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court order. (File Photo)

The Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed a contempt petition Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari filed against state Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Malaviya, alleging that he was not allowed to visit Paschim Medinipur district’s Netai village on January 7, despite giving an undertaking.

Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya, who had earlier issued a rule of contempt over the petition, observed that it cannot be categorically said that there was a wilful breach of undertaking by the state in a strict sense. Justice Bhattacharyya dismissed the contempt petition against the DGP, observing that he cannot automatically be held liable for the actions taken on the field by other alleged contemnors.

Adhikari, however, said that he will move the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court order. “Received the news of dismissal of the contempt petition filed by me against DGP & IGP; WB & other Police Officers pertaining to the Netai incident. I’ve decided to challenge the dismissal order before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India under Article 136 of the Indian Constitution. I am in the process of consultation with my legal team in the meanwhile and waiting to receive a copy of the order,” he said in a tweet.

