Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

HC dismisses reinstatement of Calcutta University V-C

A division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj observed that the state government has no power under the Calcutta University Act to appoint or reappoint the Vice-Chancellor.

The state government had in August 2021 announced its decision to reappoint Banerjee on the grounds of the 'Removal of Difficulty Clause'. (File Photo)

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed the state government’s decision to reinstate Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee as the Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University taken last year.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj observed that the state government has no power under the Calcutta University Act to appoint or reappoint the Vice-Chancellor. (Section 8(1)(b) of the Act in clear terms provides that the Vice-Chancellor will be appointed by the Chancellor.

“The order of reappointment of respondent no. 4 (Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee) dated Aug 27, 2021 as Vice-Chancellor, issued by the State government has no legal force and is void in the eyes of law and non-existent, hence, liable to be set aside,” the court said.

The state government had in August 2021 announced its decision to reappoint Banerjee on the grounds of the ‘Removal of Difficulty Clause’. However, the decision was challenged in court.

Sonali is the wife of Alapan Bandopadhyay, former chief secretary of the state and chief advisor to CM Mamata Banerjee.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 02:28:16 am
