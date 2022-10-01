HC dismisses contempt plea against ED by Abhishek’s sister-in-law

The Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed a contempt petition filed by Maneka Gambhir, sister-in-law of the Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, against the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The single-bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya dismissed the petition and observed that neither the ED nor the immigration department at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport had resorted to any sort of contempt of court by denying Gambhir to board a flight to Bangkok on the night of September 10.

It has been learnt that ED counsel M V Raju argued that the refusal to allow Gambhir to board a Bangkok-bound flight was an unintentional error and cannot be considered contempt of court.

After being denied to board the Bangkok-bound flight on September 10, Gambhir had filed a contempt of court petition against the ED at Calcutta High Court.