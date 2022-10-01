scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

HC dismisses contempt plea against ED by Abhishek’s sister-in-law

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (File Photo)

The Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed a contempt petition filed by Maneka Gambhir, sister-in-law of the Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, against the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The single-bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya dismissed the petition and observed that neither the ED nor the immigration department at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport had resorted to any sort of contempt of court by denying Gambhir to board a flight to Bangkok on the night of September 10.

It has been learnt that ED counsel M V Raju argued that the refusal to allow Gambhir to board a Bangkok-bound flight was an unintentional error and cannot be considered contempt of court.

