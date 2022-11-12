scorecardresearch
HC directs BJP’s Yuva Morcha to change route of its rally on Nov 14

The BJP's Yuva Morcha has proposed to take out a rally from Rashbehari to Chetla in south Kolkata on November 14 to protest the rising number of dengue-positive cases in West Bengal.

It was decided the rally will be held from New Alipore to Chetla the same day.

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the BJP’s Yuva Morchato change the route of its proposed rally against the dengue outbreak in the state.

The BJP’s Yuva Morcha has proposed to take out a rally from Rashbehari to Chetla in south Kolkata on November 14 to protest the rising number of dengue-positive cases in West Bengal.

Police, however, did not grant its permission for the same, saying two more rallies have been planned on the same day and in the same area. Seeking permission, the BJP moved to the High Court. Hearing the matter, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the BJP to change the route of their rally. It was decided the rally will be held from New Alipore to Chetla the same day.

