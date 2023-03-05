scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
HC clears decks for ED to shift Anubrata to Delhi

Mondal’s counsel told the court that his client should not be taken to Delhi considering his health problems.

After hearing both parties, the court cleared the decks for ED to take Mondal to Delhi. (Express Photo)
THE CALCUTTA High Court on Saturday cleared the path for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take TMC leader Anubrata Mondal to Delhi in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Bibek Chaudhuri also imposed a fine of Rs 1,00,000 on Mondal for keeping the multiple court option open in the matter by filing the same petition in the Calcutta High Court and as well as the Delhi High Court. Mondal’s counsel told the court that his client should not be taken to Delhi considering his health problems.

The ED counsel, in response, said that if required, Mondal would be taken to the national Capital through air-ambulance and would be treated at the AIIMS there. “It is absurd that on the same issue, multiple courts have been moved. This is nothing but an attempt to get a favourable order,” said ED counsel Bilwadal Bhattacharya.

After hearing both parties, the court cleared the decks for ED to take Mondal to Delhi. However, before taking him to Delhi, as per the order, Mondal has to be examined at a central hospital and a certificate declaring him fit for travel has to be issued by that institute.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 06:55 IST
