HC bans gatherings in front Suvendu’s Contai home

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday banned any kind of gathering in front of the ancestral house of Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari at Contai in East Midnapore district.

After a group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers protested outside his house in Contai, Adhikari on Tuesday moved the High Court seeking relief. Hearing the matter, the single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha banned all such gatherings in front of his ancestral house and also directed the East Midnapore district Superintendent of Police to ensure that such gatherings do not take place.

The SP has been asked to pass the necessary instructions in this regard to the inspector in charge of the Contai Police station.

Justice Mantha also directed the state government to submit a detailed report before it on what had happened in front of Adhikari’s ancestral residence.

For the past few days, TMC students’ wing activists have started gathering outside Adhikari’s residence with flower bouquets and get well soon cards, describing him to be “suffering from mental and physical instability”.

Some of the workers even tried to enter his residence but were stopped by the policemen.

Welcoming the court order, Adhikari tweeted, “I express my gratitude to the Hon’ble Calcutta High Court & welcome the interim order passed, which upholds my fundamental rights, preventing the antisocials sent by ‘Nephew Hopkins’ from creating further nuisance in front of my residence & stops their attempt to breach security. Since the issue is Sub Judice and will be heard again on Friday, I have decided to meet my friends from the media at the WB Legislative Assembly after the hearing of the Case on Friday.”

Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday submitted its reply before the court over a petition against state minister Akhil Giri over his alleged comments on the looks of President Droupadi Murmu. The state government said it is looking into the matter, and that no FIR has been filed against Giri till now.