Kolkata HC bans crackers till Dec 31

A DIVISION Bench of the of Calcutta High Court, comprising Justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharya and Aniruddha Roy, on Friday ordered a complete ban on firecrackers up to December 31 this year. The ban applies to green crackers, too.

The court said the ban applies to not only on usage but also on sale of firecrackers. Owing to the ban, during Diwali and Kali Puja, there will be no usage of firecrackers throughout the state of West Bengal. The ban will stay during Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Christmas and New Year’s celebrations also.

However, the ban will not be valid on wax and oil based diyas. These will be permitted to be used. The state administration has been ordered to maintain this ban and instructed to keep a strict vigil on the use and sale of firecrackers.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition moved by environmental activist Roshni Ali seeking a ban on the sale and use of fire crackers during the upcoming festivities in order to safeguard people’s right to clean, healthy and breathable air, particularly amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On hearing of that PIL, the division bench pronounced such an order and also said it would be difficult to segregate which is green cracker. Thus, all crackers will be banned.

Earlier, the state government and the West Bengal Pollution Control Board released a notification saying that green crackers would be allowed for a limited time of two hours during Diwali. Mentioning that notification, Advocate General SN Mookerjee urged the court to protect the fundamental rights of the citizen. However, he also mentioned that the state government has a “neutral stand” on this.

On the question of whether green crackers can be allowed or not, court said, “Is it possible to test every firecracker? Is there any mechanism which can be introduced before November 4?” The court further observed, “It is impossible for the police to check firecrackers.”

The court observed that in view of the larger interest of the citizens, the smaller interest of the (firecracker) manufacturers might be overlooked. It also observed that the deterioration of air quality may harm people, especially those who are suffering from respiratory disease.