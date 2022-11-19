HC asks CBI DIG Ashwin Shenvi to head SIT probing school jobs scam

The Calcutta High Court on Friday cleared the name of Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Ashwin Shenvi to head the central agency’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal.

The single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered Shenvi to report to the CBI’s Kolkata office within seven days and take charge of the SIT.

Shenvi, a 2006-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Haryana cadre, is currently posted in Chandigarh as the DIG, CBI.

Following the directions of Justice Gangopadhyay, the CBI counsel had Friday produced the names of three DIG-rank CBI officers for heading the SIT. Other CBI officers named by the counsel are Shudhangshu Khare, currently posted in Kolkata with a different wing, and Michaelraj S, currently posted in Ranchi.