scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

HC asks CBI DIG Ashwin Shenvi to head SIT probing school jobs scam

The single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered Shenvi to report to the CBI's Kolkata office within seven days and take charge of the SIT.

Ashwin Shenvi

The Calcutta High Court on Friday cleared the name of Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Ashwin Shenvi to head the central agency’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal.

The single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered Shenvi to report to the CBI’s Kolkata office within seven days and take charge of the SIT.

Shenvi, a 2006-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Haryana cadre, is currently posted in Chandigarh as the DIG, CBI.

More from Kolkata

Following the directions of Justice Gangopadhyay, the CBI counsel had Friday produced the names of three DIG-rank CBI officers for heading the SIT. Other CBI officers named by the counsel are Shudhangshu Khare, currently posted in Kolkata with a different wing, and Michaelraj S, currently posted in Ranchi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...Premium
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 03:56:17 am
Next Story

INS Khanjar Docked In Kolkata

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement