Tans-border cattle smuggling: Hawala transactions run into crores, says CBI

A trader at the centre of an alleged cattle-smuggling nexus of BSF and Department of Customs officials has conducted hawala transactions worth crores, according to a CBI source.

The net worth of Mohammad Inamul Haque, who was booked earlier this week by the agency along with two other traders and BSF commandant Satish Kumar, is approximately Rs 1,000 crore.

Haque owns properties in Lalgola and Raghunathganj in Murshidabad district, Kolkata, and Dubai. His hawala network, run by cattle smugglers, has links to Dubai and other countries in West Asia, said sources. An earlier probe by the Enforcement Directorate allegedly found that Haque owns four to five companies that he uses to run the network.

The CBI had arrested Haque, the main accused in the case, in March 2018 in connection with the alleged bribery of BSF commandant Jibu Mathew. Haque was later released on bail.

The CBI has started looking into Haque’s alleged links with more officers in the police BSF.

The central agency is also looking for Haque’s close associate Yusuf Sheikh.

Every year, thousands of cattle are smuggled from India to Bangladesh. It increases exponentially before Eid-ul Azha because of a rise in demand.

