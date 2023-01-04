scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

9 held with ‘unaccounted’ cash, cops point to hawala links

According to police, they arrested Hooghly resident Rajat Ash (39) from Amratala Street after getting a tip-off and recovered Rs 9,37,500 unaccounted cash from him.

The Police suspect that the money is linked to hawala channels. (Representational/File)
9 held with 'unaccounted' cash, cops point to hawala links
The Kolkata Police on Tuesday said they seized nearly Rs 50 lakh of unaccounted cash during three raids in the Burrabazar area of the city in the last two days and arrested nine people.

The Police suspect that the money is linked to hawala channels.



Another man, Bijay Sharma (30) of Rajasthan, was arrested with Rs 10 lakh cash. “Based on his statement, we arrested one Pradip Chakraborty (52) a building on Amratala Street with unaccounted cash of Rs 12,41,000,” said an official.

Another man, a resident of Odisha, was arrested from MG Road. Following his questioning, police arrested five persons — Jhantu Naskar(30), Sandip Thakur (49), Mukesh Kumar (33), Chirag Rameshbhai Prajapati (32), Gourav Kumar Prajapati (38) — were arrested from a building om Rabindra Sarani with Rs 15,97,700 unaccounted case, said police.

According to police, none of those arrested was able to produce any documents or give a satisfactory answer to justify the source of the money recovered.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 05:17 IST
