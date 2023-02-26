Have urged Guv not to approve name of new CIC: Adhikari

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari met Governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhawan on Saturday evening and urged him not to approve the appointment of the state’s Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) by the West Bengal government as “a retired person is not ideal selection to hold the post”.

Earlier this month, Virendra, former Director General of the West Bengal Police, was selected as the state’s next CIC. The state government has sent his name to the Governor, seeking his approval.

“The chief minister has selected a retired IPS officer for this post. So, I urged the Governor not to approve his name. I pointed out that a retired person is not ideal to hold this post. Besides, the advertisement for the post was not made properly. It should have been made nationally,” said Adhikari after the meeting.

The decision to appoint Former DGP Virendra as the new CIC was taken at a meeting attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 15 which Adhikai skipped on grounds that advertisement guidelines for the post were violated. Later, Adhikari tweeted: “I have declined the invitation to join the Committee Meeting for appointing the State Chief Information Commissioner, as because the advertising guidelines for inviting applications have been violated, reducing it to a farcical process to approve an already pre-decided Candidate.” Subhas Sarkar attends seminar on NEP

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar on Saturday attended a seminar on National Education Policy (NEP) at the Raj Bhawan in the presence of Governor CV Ananda Bose. After the hour-long discussion, Sarkar said that the views shared by the Governor in NEP were remarkable.

Using his Twitter handle, Sarkar said, “Addressed the Discussion on The National Education Policy 2020 organised by The Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry today. The event was also graced by Hon’ble Governor, WB Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose and his views on #NEP2020 were remarkable. Heartiest wishes to the organisers.”