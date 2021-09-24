‘Have to bring daughter back’: Kin of electrocuted girl refuse relief

The Family of one of the two girls from South DumDum in the North 24 Parganas district, who died from electrocution on Wednesday night, refused the state’s compensation offer on Thursday.

The victims, identified as 13-year-old Anushka Nandi from Bandhab Nagar Colony and 12-year-old Sneha Banik from the Motijheel area, were electrocuted after coming in contact with an electric pole, a portion of which was submerged in a waterlogged area.

The minors, both students of Class VI, were rushed to the state-run RG Kar Medical Hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

While Anushka inadvertently touched an electric pole while crossing a waterlogged street, Sneha, too, got electrocuted while trying to save her friend.

According to local sources, there has been extensive waterlogging in the area because of the overflowing Bagjola canal following persistent and heavy rainfall in the state over the last few days.

Senior Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy visited the bereaved families on Thursday and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each. However, Anushka’s mother refused to accept the compensation amount, saying they were willing to pay Rs 4 lakh to the government instead, if it would bring her daughter back.

“We are ready to pay them Rs 4 lakh but they have to bring my daughter back. They were here to offer us money,” a member of Anushka’s family said.

From the morning, local Trinamool leaders kept visiting their house and ran into protests by neighbourhood residents.

“We will always stand in support of the victims’ families. It is a huge loss for them in what is a very unfortunate incident,” Roy said.

Kolkata mayor and state transport minister Firhad Hakim, said, “There has been unusually heavy rainfall. Kolkata and many adjoining areas are still submerged. There are plans to clear the canals so that the rainwater can flow out quickly. This rainfall has broken the records of last several years. The government will support families of those who were electrocuted.”

As a result of unrelenting rainfall, vast swathes of Kolkata and suburban areas have been inundated. At least 13 people have died across the state over last three days due to electrocution. Three people were electrocuted to death on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. While one of the victims was from Malda, the other two were from Belgharia and Agarpara in the North 24 Parganas.

Deepak Chowdhury (65) was electrocuted in Tarapukur area of Agarpara on Wednesday night. In another incident, a worker at the Texmaco factory in Belgharia died from electrocution on Thursday morning. The deceased was identified as Sona Roy, 40.

The victim in Malda’s Mothabari was identified as 60-year-old Siddique Sheikh. A huge police force had to be deployed in the area to defuse tension arising out of the incident. It was alleged that the elderly accidentally stepped on a live wire while wading through a waterlogged area.