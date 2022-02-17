scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 17, 2022
‘Have lost another gem’: Bengal mourns ‘Bappi da’

February 17, 2022
February 17, 2022 6:32:38 am
Singer Usha Uthup broke down in tears. “I have lost count of the number of songs I sang for him. One big hit after another. I am struggling to come to terms with his death,” Uthup.

Tributes poured in from the who’s who of Bengal’s political as well as showbiz space for singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. Fans, too, flooded social media with condolence messages for the ‘Disco King’.

Leading the tributes for the singer-composer, who was known to many as ‘Bappi da’, was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who tweeted, “Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri. A boy from our North Bengal, he rose to all-India fame and success by the dint of his sheer talent and hard work, and made us proud by his musical contributions.”

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted, “He will be remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages.”

Bappi Lahiri (1952-2022): He brought disco to the mainstream in the '80s, set feet tapping across India

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari tweeted, “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Legendary Music Composer & Singer Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji.”

“We’ve lost another gem. Bappi da gifted me ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Amar’ for my film ‘Amar Sangi’, a song that went on to become a blockbuster hit,” said actor Prosenjit Chatterjee.

