BJP should first look at UP and Gujarat: Mamata on law & order

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday excoriated the BJP and said those questioning law and order in West Bengal should look at Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat ruled by the saffron party.

Her remarks came after a 19-year-old Dalit gangrape survivor from UP’s Hathras died of her injuries on Tuesday.

In an administrative meeting at Siliguri, she called West Bengal the most peaceful state and said, “Those who talk about the law and order in West Bengal must see what is happening in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.” Senior officials from Coochbehar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts attended the meeting. She had on Tuesday met officials from Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts.

She again alerted senior police officers to proactively pull the plug on fake news on social media.

“One of the modern-day problems is the spread of fake news through social networking platforms. I will ask the SPs and ICs to play a proactive role. People are spreading lies to create trouble. So, once you come to know about it, block them instantly. Police have got a bigger responsibility.” She also asked people’s representatives to keep a watch on social media.

In the last Lok Sabha election, the TMC had lost all constituencies in North Bengal.

To remind party workers about the electoral reversal, she said, “In today’s world, it does not matter how much good work you do. Spreading canards is the idea of the people. These days, phycological terrorism is more devastating that the physical one. We have to stop this at any cost.”

The chief minister also accused the Border Security Force of getting into the interior areas and threatening residents there. Without informing the state administration and with the help of BSF, the National Investigation Agency has recently arrested nine youths from Murshidabad for their alleged links with al-Qaeda.

“Here in Coochbehar, there are incidents in the bordering areas. They occur when BSF is made to fire and the common people get killed. The BSF moves into interior areas and threatens people there. This is not the job of the BSF. Police must keep a watch on it. I have noticed ICs playing or eating with them and allow them to get into their areas. I do not want to get much into it. We will have to stop all these smuggling in these areas,” Banerjee said.

Last week, the CBI had booked one senior BSF officer, his son and three others over cattle smuggling on the India-Bangladesh border. It also conducted raids at several places in and Kolkata, Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas districts.

