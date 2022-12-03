Hasina, Modi will play constructive roles in G20: Bangladesh minister

Bangladesh Education Minister Dipu Moni on Friday said that the Prime Ministers of the two neighbouring countries, Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina, have taken the relationship between India and Bangladesh to new levels.

Moni, who was in the city to inaugurate the 10th Bangladesh Book Fair, told mediapersons, “Our leaders have taken this relationship to new heights. I hope in G20, they will play a very positive role in taking forward the agenda that will help fulfil the aspirations of people of this region.”

The Bangladesh Minister’s comments came a day after India formally assumed G20 Presidency.

Moni further said that poverty, terrorism and illiteracy are common enemies of both nations. “They are our common enemies. We have to fight all this together. In South Asia, I think we are trying to do that. Our leaders are leading us in that direction,” said Moni. The Bangladesh Minister said peace is now on the top of the agenda for everyone and both PM Hasina and PM Modi will play a very constructive role in G20 as well.

“Our relationship, this bond was consolidated, strengthened and cemented by the sacrifices by both our people made during the war of liberation. The support we received from India and now between the two leaders, I believe both PM Hasina and PM Modi will play a very constructive role in G20 as well,” she added.

Moni, meanwhile, highlighted how two women leaders Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are running their respective governments despite facing so many challenges. She said both the women leaders have endured years of struggle and reached their position through sustained movements.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu, Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Andalib Elias and other dignitaries were present at the event.

Around 60 publishers from Bangladesh will take part in the book fair, which is being organised at College Square this year. The fair will continue till December 11.