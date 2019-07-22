Haryana man held by Kolkata Police for blackmailing women with fake social media profiles

A 27-year-old painter was arrested from Haryana by Kolkata Police for allegedly blackmailing a woman by opening their fake Facebook profiles.

Police suspect several women have been duped.

They were interrogating the accused, Mahender Kumar of Fatehabad, to know if more people were involved in the racket, said a police officer.

According to a complaint filed with the cyber police by one of the victims, Kumar created her fake Facebook profile, uploaded obscene pictures and blackmailed her.

Police lodged the case in March.

After tracing the IP address of Kumar, a team of Kolkata Police went to Haryana and arrested him on Saturday.

“Kumar would demand sexual and monetary favours from the victims,” said the officer. He used to to impersonate himself as Happy Singh alias Kamal Singh, said a second officer.

Police also seized two mobiles, three SIM cards, an ATM card and a cheque book from Kumar.

He was produced at a Fatehabad court for transit remand till July 24. He will soon be brought to Kolkata.

Kumar was booked under various sections of the Information Technology Act and IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 354A (1) (sexual harrasment), 354D (1) (stalking), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, act, gesture intended to outrage modesty of a woman).