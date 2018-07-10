Harassment, molestation cases lodged; one arrested in Kolkata

A case of harassment and another of molestation were reported in Bidhannagar police jurisdiction of Kolkata Sunday. One person has been arrested so far. One of the cases was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a 22-year-old rifle shooter against a 41-year-old man identified as Mintu Bal alias Babu, and a few others. According to the complaint, the woman was returning home from college last Thursday afternoon when Bal and a few others allegedly passed lewd comments about her.

“She was also followed by them. A case was lodged under IPC sections 354 D (stalking) and 509 (gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) on June 8 (Sunday),” said DC (Headquarters) Amit Javalgi. Bal was arrested Monday, he added.

In another incident, a man filed a police complaint on Sunday that his wife was touched inappropriately by an unidentified person while she was walking near the Salt Lake Bypass at around 10.30 pm last Friday, after which the latter disappeared into a dark alley.

A case was registered under IPC section 354 (criminal force to woman to outrage her modesty). Police said CCTV footage has been sourced to identify the miscreant. However, no arrests have been made yet.

