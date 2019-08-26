‘Harassed, heckled by petrol pump staff’: TV actor live on Facebook

Model and Bengali television actor Juhi Sengupta has alleged that she and her parents were harassed and heckled by the staff of a petrol pump in Kolkata on Sunday. A petrol pump employee was detained on the actor’s complaint.

Sengupta, who appeared on Bengali television serial Bhojo Gobindo, alleged that she was harassed by the staff of a Bharat Petroleum petrol pump near Ruby Crossing in the city, while her parents were heckled. She even accused one of the petrol pump staff of snatching the key of her car during an altercation. Sengupta also did a Facebook live after the alleged incident.

She said she was going on a vacation with her parents to Deulti in Howrah and had stopped at the petrol pump.

“We asked the staff there to fill the tank with petrol worth Rs 1,500. However they filled petrol worth Rs 3,000. When we asked why they did so, the staff at the pump started misbehaving with us. Suddenly one of them took the key of our car,” she said.

The actress added she was shocked when some of the staff heckled her parents while they were asking for the keys back. “They are senior citizens. When I tried to stop them, they pushed me too. I have got scratches on my hand, but the injury is nothing compared to what my parents have gone through,” Sengupta said.

She then called police and went live on Facebook to inform her friends and followers of the incident. Officers from Kasba police station reached the petrol pump and took Close Circuit Television footage from there.

Later Juhi filed a general diary at Kasba police station. Based on the complaint, the police detained one person identified as Mahesh Yadav. “We are examining the CCTV footage and questioning the petrol pump staff. So far, we have detained one person. Investigation is on,” said an officer of Kasba police station. No case has been registered so far.