CM Suvendu Adhikari launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Bhabanipur, calls for ‘nationalist awakening

Addressing the gathering, CM Suvendu Adhikari said the campaign had been launched with a march from Survey Building to Hazra Crossing and announced that another Tiranga Yatra would be organised on August 10 from the Netaji statue to Gate No. 7 of Birla Planetarium. (Express photo)

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday launched the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in West Bengal with a march in his Assembly constituency of Bhabanipur, saying the initiative was aimed at promoting nationalism ahead of Independence Day.

Industry Minister Tapas Roy and School Education Minister Dipak Burman joined the march, which drew thousands of participants.

Addressing the gathering, Adhikari said the campaign had been launched with a march from Survey Building to Hazra Crossing and announced that another Tiranga Yatra would be organised on August 10 from the Netaji statue to Gate No. 7 of Birla Planetarium.

“We have launched the Har Ghar Tiranga programme today. We are grateful to the large number of people who joined the march. On August 10, we will organise another Tiranga Yatra with around 50,000 participants. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people to carry the Tricolour with pride and affection. This campaign is meant to strengthen nationalism and patriotism. A nationalist government has now been formed in Bengal,” Adhikari said.