CM Suvendu Adhikari launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Bhabanipur, calls for ‘nationalist awakening

Announces another Tiranga yatra on August 10 from the Netaji statue to Gate No. 7 of Birla Planetarium.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataAug 7, 2026 07:44 PM IST
suvendu adhikari, har ghar tiranga, tiranga rally,Addressing the gathering, CM Suvendu Adhikari said the campaign had been launched with a march from Survey Building to Hazra Crossing and announced that another Tiranga Yatra would be organised on August 10 from the Netaji statue to Gate No. 7 of Birla Planetarium. (Express photo)
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Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday launched the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in West Bengal with a march in his Assembly constituency of Bhabanipur, saying the initiative was aimed at promoting nationalism ahead of Independence Day.

Industry Minister Tapas Roy and School Education Minister Dipak Burman joined the march, which drew thousands of participants.

Addressing the gathering, Adhikari said the campaign had been launched with a march from Survey Building to Hazra Crossing and announced that another Tiranga Yatra would be organised on August 10 from the Netaji statue to Gate No. 7 of Birla Planetarium.

“We have launched the Har Ghar Tiranga programme today. We are grateful to the large number of people who joined the march. On August 10, we will organise another Tiranga Yatra with around 50,000 participants. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people to carry the Tricolour with pride and affection. This campaign is meant to strengthen nationalism and patriotism. A nationalist government has now been formed in Bengal,” Adhikari said.

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The Chief Minister said the West Bengal government was participating in the campaign for the first time and that around 70 lakh national flags had been distributed across districts and subdivisions ahead of Independence Day.

Later in the day, Adhikari visited a gurdwara in Bhabanipur, where he participated in seva by serving food during the langar, washing utensils and later sharing a meal with devotees.

“As the MLA of Bhabanipur and the Chief Minister of the state, it is my responsibility to serve the people,” he said.

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According to BJP sources, Adhikari is expected to address a public meeting after the August 10 Tiranga Yatra near Birla Planetarium, where he may also respond to recent political attacks by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The two had criticised the BJP leadership during the party’s July 21 rally.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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