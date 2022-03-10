‘Har Ghar Jal’ should be driven by society, not engineers: Shekhawat

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday chaired a regional conference of six states here to review their progress under the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen, while stressing ‘Har Ghar Jal’ should be a society-driven and not an engineer-driven programme.

The Conference was also attended by Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, and Pulak Roy, West Bengal minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Panchayat & Rural Development, where senior officers from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha and West Bengal shared their concerns over the implement ion of ‘Har Ghar Jal’ and ‘Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) programmes.

Delivering the inaugural address, Shekhawat said, “When Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by the Prime Minister on August 15 in 2019, only 17% rural households had access to tap water connection. Despite disruptions and lockdown in the last two and a half years, we have managed to provide more than 5.91 crore tap water connections and 47.39% of households in villages are getting the benefit of clean drinking water.” “There is no dearth of funds for the implementation of two-flagship programmes of the government. For 2022-23, Rs 14,449 crore has been allocated as the central grant to the six participating states for ensuring 100% tap water connectivity and sustaining ODF & solid and liquid waste management in villages,” he said.

“The States/UTs must give preference to single-village gravity-based schemes as these are affordable, sustainable and economical in operation and maintenance in the long run. The cost component should be thoroughly checked as we formulate detailed project reports (DPRs) for the schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission,” he said.

“The nation takes pride by saying that all districts in India declared themselves open defecation free (ODF) on October 2, 2019, much ahead of the target deadline set under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6,” he said, adding, “The states which are on the banks of the Ganga should ensure that not a single drop of untreated water flows into the river. If required, funds from various schemes may be dovetailed for carrying out SLWM activities in these villages.”

According to the release, under the 15th Finance Commission, a total of Rs 27,908 Crore is allocated for Rural Local Bodies/ Panchayati Raj Institutions (RLBs/ PRIs) for 2022-23. There is an assured allocation of Rs 1,42,084 crore for the next five years (up to 2025-26). For the participating states, Rs 6,856 crore is allocated as a tied grant to carry out water and sanitation-related activities for 2022-23.