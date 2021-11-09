Hands tied, can’t provide more relief in fuel prices: Mamata Banerjee

Amid Opposition’s demand for a further cut in fuel prices by reducing VAT, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government already gives Re 1 concession on diesel, and due to the financial constraints, more relief could not be given.

“We give a concession of Re 1 per litre of diesel. Where will we get the money? Despite the financial constraints we give such concessions. This is what we are doing with our limited resources. We cannot give more than that,” Banerjee said hours after BJP held a rally in Kolkata over the issue.

Speaking an event, the chief minister hit out at the BJP government at the Centre for the high prices of fuel and cooking gas and said that it was creating hindrances to the development of the state.

“It’s natural that prices of day-to-day commodities will go up if the price of diesel goes up every day. How will the farmers carry out their agricultural work? They (farmers) need diesel to carry out their work,” she said.