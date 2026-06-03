Halima & Gudiya, in queue at Bengal tribunals as cloud darkens over citizenship

Cases of Halima, her husband and mother-in-law are before tribunals, her father was in 2002 roll and is now in new SIR; Gudiya, her husband and father-in-law are waiting to hear from tribunals.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
7 min readKolkataJun 3, 2026 05:30 AM IST
Halima & Gudiya, in queue at Bengal tribunals as cloud darkens over citizenshipHalima Khatun, a domestic help, lives in Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas; (right) Gudiya Rajak, who also works as a domestic help, is a resident of Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas.
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On May 27, upholding the legal validity of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Supreme Court directed that those excluded from the list will face “adjudication of their citizenship”.

“… the (Election) Commission shall refer such cases within 4 weeks to the competent authority under the Citizenship Act, 1955,” the Court said, adding that the authority should decide their case before whichever election was due next, “after giving notice and an opportunity of hearing to the deleted individuals”.

The Indian Express meets two families whose cases are pending before tribunals, and who now live in the fear of being asked to prove their citizenship, as well as uncertainty over their continuation in government scheme beneficiary lists.

Explained | Can Election Commission decide who is an Indian citizen? What Supreme Court said in SIR verdict

Halima Khatun, 32

Recently, Halima emptied out her bank account of all her life savings.

A domestic help who shares a one-room accommodation with her family at Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas, Halima says she was worried that by the time the tribunals decide her case for inclusion in the electoral roll — along with that of her husband and mother-in-law — her bank account may be closed and the money lost.

Read | Judge who quit Bengal SIR tribunal cleared more voters than EC added to rolls

Among other things that those deleted like her during the SIR may lose, Halima has heard, will be bank accounts.

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She feels further defeated after the Supreme Court order directing that the EC could refer those rejected for a citizenship test. What more can she do, Halima says. “My parents and grandparents are all from Canning”, her father Akshed Khansama’s name figured in the 2002 electoral roll of the state — the most crucial condition for inclusion in the SIR — and Khansama figures in the electoral roll after this SIR too.

Halima also has multiple documents, including records showing she was born in 1994 in the Canning Purba Assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas. She says she submitted her Aadhaar card, PAN card, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) papers, her father’s legal identity documents including the proof that his name was recorded in the 2002 electoral roll of Canning, and her previous voter ID-card. Halima says she voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while her husband Abdul Mallick Sardar and mother-in-law were voters in Sandeshkhali constituency.

Also Read | Until mid-May, barely 6,000 appeals cleared by Bengal SIR tribunals, 4,000 back on rolls

Yet her name was deleted in the first draft itself, with no notice or official reaching out to her, she says. After the first

rejection came, Halima adds: “I followed the Booth Level Officer’s (BLO) advice and filled out Form 6 (for new voters). I did so twice, and both times it was rejected.”

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Pointing out that it takes her a full day to travel to her parents’ house in Canning for any official requirement, Halima says: “I work at people’s homes. How many times will my employers give me leave to go and complete paperwork?”

On the tribunal hearings, Halima says none of them has received any notice for a formal hearing. “I was planning to visit,” she says. “But I heard that without an official notice, no one is allowed inside the building. So we have been just waiting for months now, to see how the government plans to enroll us back.” The tribunals hearing the cases are all located in one government in Joka, outside of Kolkata.

With the new BJP government vowing action against “illegals”, and some party leaders linking the SIR exercise to this, Halima says they also live in fear of their names being excluded from welfare programmes like Annapurna Yojna (which has replaced Lakshmir Bhandar).

So, when they heard that the government may also freeze the bank accounts of anyone without a voter ID, they got their money out. Her husband works as a helper at a shop, and they have managed to save a little, she says. Their two minor children study at a government school. “We are the poorest of the poor. Even Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000… is an entire life’s savings for us,” Halima says.

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Ashok Kirtania, the BJP MLA from Bongaon Uttar and Minister for Food and Supplies, says: “It is clear that those names which are under adjudication or tribunals will be able to avail government schemes. Those who have applied for the CAA can do so too… But those names which have been deleted through the SIR cannot. Illegal infiltrators should not avail our government’s schemes.”

Kirtania, who is a leader of the Matua community that is expected to be the biggest beneficiary of the CAA in Bengal, adds: “I have already told officers in my department to conduct a drive for ration cards. There are many ration cards under names of dead people or people who are not Indians.”

As they grope around in the dark, Halima says she has heard a passport may have been the answer. “But we live from day to day. Why would we ever need a passport?” she says.

So if they are declared non-citizens and sent to a detention centre now, she doesn’t know what she will do. “We don’t understand all this legality… Nor do we have the money to go to court.”

Gudiya Rajak, 35

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Gudiya, who says she is originally from Bihar and moved to West Bengal after marriage to Raju Rajak, 40, also works as a domestic help, at Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas. Neither the couple nor Raju’s father Deepak, 65, figure in the electoral roll of Bishnupur after the SIR.

Gudiya’s name was also removed in the first draft, after which she says she submitted all that she was told was required: a filled Form 6, her Aadhaar card, PAN card, bank account details and residential proof. Now the case of her family is in the tribunals, says the mother of two.

A month after the tribunals were set up, Gudiya walked to the Joka building, located 15 minutes from Bishnupur constituency. But she was turned away and asked to wait for a notice from the tribunals. “I have received no updates.”

Gudiya is confident that there is no question of the family’s citizenship coming into question or them being sent to a detention centre should the tribunals uphold their deletion from the electoral roll. “I am an Indian, born in Bihar and legally residing in Bengal,” asserts the 35-year-old.

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She has heard about the detention camps coming up in districts – Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has promised one per district. But, Gudiya says, “Those are meant for those who are undocumented, who have come across the border. Not for Indian citizens like me facing technical errors.”

However, she is afraid too. Last week, after the state government rolled out its Annapurna Yojna scheme for women, doubling the payout to Rs 3,000 per month from what it was under Lakshmir Bhandar, Gudiya’s apprehensions grew.

“We are poor; we need this help the most… I am not scared of being sent away, but I am terrified that we won’t get government benefits and that my children will suffer.”

Gudiya is determined to fight every step of the way. If the tribunals do not restore her name within six months, she says, she will go to court. “What option do we have?”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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