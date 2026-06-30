30 injured in naphtha pipeline fire at Haldia Petrochemicals plant in Bengal

At least 30 people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a Haldia Petrochemicals plant in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on Tuesday after an alleged rupture in a naphtha pipeline triggered a blaze that spread across the area. Among the 30 injured, 14 reportedly suffered severe burns.
Hospital sources said the injured were first rushed to Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital, before the critically injured were transferred to Tamluk District Hospital. Six of them have been referred to Kolkata for advanced treatment.
Twelve fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, where firefighters continue efforts to bring the situation under control. Senior police and district administration officials are overseeing rescue and firefighting operations.
Locals said the incident occurred around 4.30 am, shortly after a lightning strike. The pipeline reportedly ignited within moments, triggering a massive blaze. Several residents who had stepped outside at the time were caught in the fire and sustained injuries.
Local MLA Pradip Bijali visited the site and praised the administration’s prompt response. He assured that all necessary arrangements were being made for the treatment of the injured.
The exact cause of the pipeline rupture is yet to be established. The police and Haldia Petrochemicals have launched an investigation into the incident.
“We are aware of an incident that occurred at our Haldia facility, in which a few people have reportedly sustained injuries. Our thoughts are with those affected, and we are extending all necessary support to the concerned authorities,” a statement by Haldia Petrochemicals said.
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“Preliminary information suggests that the incident may have occurred in the vicinity of an unauthorised naphtha theft point located in the plant’s vicinity. Naphtha is a highly combustible and extremely flammable hydrocarbon, and the company has consistently cautioned local communities against any unauthorised access to or handling of petroleum products due to the serious safety risks involved,” it added.
The company said that the exact cause of the incident is currently under investigation. “At this stage, it would be premature to comment further or attribute responsibility until the investigation is complete,” it added.
Train services affected
Train services between Haldia and Durgachak were suspended following the incident. While 38052 Haldia-Howrah Local will be cancelled, 38051 Howrah-Haldia Local will be short-terminated at Durgachak, and 38054 Haldia-Panskura Local will be short-originated from Durgachak, the authorities said. Services will resume once rectification work is complete.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More