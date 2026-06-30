30 injured in naphtha pipeline fire at Haldia Petrochemicals plant in Bengal

Locals said a massive fire broke out at a Haldia Petrochemicals plant around 4.30 am Tuesday, shortly after a lightning strike. (Express Photo)

At least 30 people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a Haldia Petrochemicals plant in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on Tuesday after an alleged rupture in a naphtha pipeline triggered a blaze that spread across the area. Among the 30 injured, 14 reportedly suffered severe burns.

Hospital sources said the injured were first rushed to Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital, before the critically injured were transferred to Tamluk District Hospital. Six of them have been referred to Kolkata for advanced treatment.

Twelve fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, where firefighters continue efforts to bring the situation under control. Senior police and district administration officials are overseeing rescue and firefighting operations.