scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Hakim slams BJP for threatening TMC leaders with arrest

Following the arrest of heavyweight TMC leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal in the SSC recruitment scam and the cattle smuggling case, respectively, Opposition parties, especially the BJP, have branded TMC leaders as “thieves”.

Senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim

A day after BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that he would ensure that “Hakim is put behind bars”, Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim on Friday slammed him saying he was not afraid of going to jail but “Majumdar should tell me in which case he is planning to send me jail?”

Addressing a public meeting at Berhampore in Murshidabad district on Thursday Majumdar said, “There are a lot of thieves in Trinamool Congress. The list is long. Partha (Chatterjee) and Kesto (Anubrata Mondal) went (to jail). Now, Bobby (Firhad Hakim) will go as well. We have heard that both Partha and Kesto are falling sick there. So, there is a need to send a ‘hakim’ (a physician).”

Reacting strongly to Majumdar’s statement, Hakim, who is the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister, said he was not afraid of going to jail.

Also Read |Mamata backs Anubrata: ‘Will protest over ED, CBI excesses’

“A smear campaign is being run to tarnish my reputation. Bobby Hakim is in the TMC and that’s why he should be branded as a thief. But those who are in BJP are saints despite committing crimes. This means whoever joins the BJP will become a saint. But if the same person is in TMC, then he will be branded as a thief. The CBI had arrested me in a case. I am not going into the details as the matter is sub judice. I was sent to jail. Later, the court granted me bail. I am not scared of going to jail. But I would request them not to tarnish my reputation,” Hakim told reporters outside the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...Premium
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...

Following the arrest of heavyweight TMC leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal in the SSC recruitment scam and the cattle smuggling case, respectively, Opposition parties, especially the BJP, have branded TMC leaders as “thieves”.

“Every politician has self-respect. I am not afraid of going to jail, but I am scared to see my reputation being tarnished like this. This is being done for a long time in a planned manner. I will ask Sukanta Majumdar to put me behind bars using central agencies. But let me know the case in which they will implicate me. Just let me know when you will send the agencies. There is also a media trial going on. What’s wrong have I done? What crimes have I committed? I can say with full confidence that I have not done anything for which I need to be scared for my life,” said the minister.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

“If I have done anything wrong, then arrest me. But stop this media trial. This is nothing but harassment. The country has laws, a constitution and a judiciary. One cannot do anything as per his whims and fancies. One cannot say whatever he wants,” added the Kolkata Mayor.

More from Kolkata

Responding to his comments, Majumdar, BJP MP from Balurghat, said, “Why is this fear? If he has done anything wrong, then he will surely go to jail. A person is bound to go to jail if he is found guilty. He should have thought about his self-respect before committing crimes. If he has not done anything wrong, then he does not need to fear anything.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 03:00:00 am
Next Story

Sukhna catchment area: Experts can decide accuracy of the map, Survey of India says in affidavit to HC

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne Diamond League

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne Diamond League

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

Premium
8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement