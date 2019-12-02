Hakim campaigns against plastic use

Minister Firhad Hakim distributes eco-friendly cloth and jute bags among shopkeepers in Kolkata on Sunday. (PTI) Minister Firhad Hakim distributes eco-friendly cloth and jute bags among shopkeepers in Kolkata on Sunday. (PTI)

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim carried out a no-plastic awareness campaign in his ward in the Chetla area on Sunday and distributed bags made of jute and cloth to shopkeepers.

Hakim also took part in a cleanliness drive and warned shopkeepers against police action, if they continue to use plastic bags. Few weeks back, Hakim had indulged in a similar campaign to make people aware on pollution and ways to keep their neighbourhood clean and healthy.

“We are distributing bins to every household so that they could use them to throw waste. We are requesting everyone not to use plastic bags and cups to protect the environment from pollution. We distributed jute and cloth bags to reduce the use of plastic bags. There is no shame in cleaning garbage and waste from your neighbourhood. If the Mayor of Kolkata can do it, then others can also do it. At the end of the day, your and your family’s health is more important than your prestige,” Hakim told reporters.

Hakim, also the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister, further said, “We don’t want to use law against anyone for using plastic bags, as we believe that proper awareness campaign can change people’s behaviour. We are always on the streets to keep our city clean. Still, if they (shopkeepers) continue to use plastic bags despite our repeated appeals, then action will be taken against them.”

