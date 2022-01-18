Gyms allowed to reopen as Covid infections drop by half

As the Covid graph continued its downward trend, the state government on Monday said gyms can reopen with 50 per cent capacity, and allowed outdoor film shooting and jatras (folk plays) but conditions apply.

In a notification, the government said, “Gyms may remain open with 50% capacity up to 9 PM provided staff and users are fully vaccinated or are RTPCR negative. Jatras shall be allowed in a very restricted manner up to 9 PM only with 50% of capacity in an outdoor venue, and in case of an indoor venue, with a maximum of 200 people or 50% of the capacity whichever is lower. Outdoor shooting of films and TV programmes will be allowed with adherence of physical distancing and Covid appropriate protocols,” read the latest notification. Wearing masks, and maintaining physical distancing and hygiene must be followed at all times, said the notification.

Meanwhile, the state on Monday registered the lowest number of fresh cases in a week at 9,385 against 19,064 the previous day, taking the tally to 19,07,084. The highest in the last seven days was reported on Friday at 22,645.

The positivity rate also fell marginally to 26.43% from 27.73%. The state has 1,58,623 active cases.

At least 33 Covid patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 20,121.

So far, 11,034 Covid patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. As many as 35,515 samples were tested since Sunday. Of the fresh cases, Kolkata registered the highest at 1,879 while North 24 Parganas logged the highest number of deaths at 11.