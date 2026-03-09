‘Go Back’ slogans and black flags as CEC Gyanesh Kumar visits Kalighat Temple in Kolkata

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar faced demonstrations Monday during his visit to the Kalighat Temple to offer prayers as a group of protesters surrounded him, waved black flags, and shouted “Go Back” slogans, marking the second such incident after he landed in Kolkata.

Kumar reached Kolkata along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi Sunday night for a three-day visit to the state. They are scheduled to hold a series of meetings with the state administration and various political parties starting Monday.

Kumar, who was accompanied by the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal, went to the temple in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s neighbourhood where protesters gathered even before the officials arrived. Holding black flags, they shouted slogans against Kumar and the Election Commission.

The protesters claimed that many names were unnecessarily removed from the voter list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal and voiced their anger against the poll body and the SIR.

Kumar entered the temple amid the protesters without making any statement, then left the premises after completing his prayers. While leaving, he told reporters, “My greetings to all the brothers and sisters of West Bengal. May Mother Kali keep everyone well”.

According to Election Commission sources, Kumar said that the poll body is committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state.

On Sunday night, Kumar faced protests immediately upon landing, with “Go Back” slogans and black flags greeting him on the route from the Kolkata airport to his hotel in New Town.

Supporters of both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Left parties staged separate demonstrations, with Left activists chanting “No Voters, No Vote.”

‘A Hitler-style regime, a dictatorship’

In a video released on WhatsApp, BJP MLA and West Bengal general secretary Agnimitra Paul lashed out at Mamata, saying she “does not respect any constitutional post”.

“These protests were highly planned. Everyone carried the same banners with the same text, and there were no flags. However, even without flags, the people of Bengal understand which agency is behind this,” said Paul.

“On one hand, the chief minister and the police minister are sitting on a dharna, while on the other, despite the CEC having Z+ security, is the Kolkata police incompetent or simply not trying. Protesters are allowed to get close to him. It is clear. Today, this chief minister — I won’t call her chief minister, but the prime minister of Bangladesh, Mamata Banerjee does not respect any constitutional post,” she added.

“Whether it is the CEC, the Honourable President, the Prime Minister, the Vice President, the Home Minister, or the judiciary, she respects no one. She doesn’t even recognise them. If she doesn’t like a judicial ruling, the judge’s house is gheraoed, and posters are put up. The Kolkata police watch this on CCTV cameras, yet no one is caught,” said Agnimitra.

She also said it was good that Kumar was visiting the state, and he would see the law-and-order situation in Bengal himself.

“See how the common man, the villager, and those in rural areas have voted over the last 15 years. Today, people cannot even reach a police station from their homes. Seeing you, the people of Bengal are now demanding President’s Rule. It is not us saying it; it is the people of Bengal, because no matter how much force you deploy under this regime, the way they use criminals to conduct elections cannot be stopped without President’s Rule. It is good, CEC, that you came today to see the regime running in Bengal—a Hitler-style regime, a dictatorship. See for yourself how it is functioning,” she added.

Kumar and other Election Commission officials are set to meet with political parties, followed by discussions with the state administration, including the chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP). In addition to Kalighat, Gyanesh Kumar may also visit Belur Math.