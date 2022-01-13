Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derails in Bengal, 3 dead

Several coaches of Patna-Guwahati Bikaner Express derailed in north Bengal’s Maynaguri on Thursday. Three bodies have been recovered but more casualties are likely, officials said.

The incident took place near the Domohani region of Maynaguri, in Dooars.

“So far, we have recovered three bodies. Twelve persons are being rushed to the hospital. All the nearby hospitals have been asked to be prepared,” said Moumita Godara Basu, DM Jalpaiguri. Thirty ambulances have been rushed to the spot. North Bengal Medical College and Jalpaiguri sub-divisional hospital have been alerted.

“Prima facie, four coaches have been derailed. Rescue operations have started. Different teams are rushing to the spot,” said Divisional Railway Manager, Alipurduar, Dilip Kumar Singh.

According to a source, the nearest hospital from the spot is at least 13-14 kilometres away, which is why authorities are fearing more casualties.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the derailment. The Railway Helpline numbers are 03612731622, 03612731623.