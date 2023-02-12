Guv assured no one involved in graft will be spared: Majumdar

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday met Governor C V Ananda Bose and held discussions on several matters related to the state, including corruption.

“The Governor said that no one involved in corruption would be spared as nobody is above the Constitution. The Governor also said that he has zero tolerance for corruption and he wants the state to become corruption- and violence-free,” said Majumdar after the meeting that lasted for about two hours.

Majumdar further said, “Former Governor honourable La Ganesan was urged to constitute the Lokayukta, but the Lokayukta wasn’t formed as per the law. Governor Bose has already spoken about it with the state government, and an ordinance will be issued in the next session of the Assembly.”

Majumdar said that there were incidents of violence in different places of the state in the past few years and he apprised the Governor about it. “The Governor said there is no place for violence in politics and assured that he wants the state to become free of corruption and violence.”

The state BJP was “upset with the Governor” after he praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a recent function where Kolkata’s St. Xavier’s University conferred a DLitt degree on her.

Besides, BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh had criticised Bose for his decision to hold his ‘hatekhori’ (initiation to Bengali) programme at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of the chief minister on Saraswati Puja, saying that Bose should not be “controlled by someone else” and his action is “unbecoming” of the gubernatorial post.

Besides, the BJP legislators staged a walkout during the Governor’s address in the Assembly for the Budget session and protested against the Governor for reading out a speech prepared by the state government, which “has no relation with reality”.

Against this backdrop, the meeting assumes significance. After the meeting, Majumdar said that he was “happy with the meeting and the role of the Governor. Each person’s style of work is different”.

Reacting to the meeting, TMC Education Minister Bratya Basu said, “Governor is acting as per his constitutional role and treating all parties equally, but BJP leaders expect the Governor to be their Governor. Bose is maintaining the dignity of the chair, which BJP doesn’t like.”