Gurung men to quit GTA by Aug 29

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leadership is contemplating pulling out its men from the Gorkhaland Tribunal Administration (GTA) before August 29,sources in the party said. The Morcha insiders claimed that all its 44 members of the GTA are likely to resign in the next few days.

After GJM president Bimal Gurung resigned as GTAs chief executive on July 29,the state government asked the Morcha to nominate a person to the post.

However,the GJM is yet to send the name,even though the sources claim that it may nominate 85-year-old GTA member Virkhu Bushal as chief executive.

If the government insists,then the party would nominate Bushal,who is a freedom fighter. However,the step would be taken only to mock at the GTA as Bushal is very old now and may not able to do any work.

The GTA is defunct now and it will remain defunct, a senior GJM leader said pleading anonymity.

According to the GTA Act,the government can select one of its five nominated GTA members as the chief executive. However,it can hold elections or name the new chief executive only a month after the incumbent has resigned from the post. Since Gurung resigned on July 29,the state would be able to hold the election or nominate the chief executive after August 29.

Contacted,GJM general secretary Roshan Giri said,The party would announce its final decision on GTA in next few days. By August 29,all processes relating to GTA will be finished.

Meanwhile,the state government continued to crack down on the Morcha leaders and supporters.

