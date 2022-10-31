Gujarat bridge collapse: Teenager from Bengal killed in accident, family loses only child

A teenager, the only child of his parents, from the Purba Bardhaman district in West Bengal was among those who were killed after a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi Sunday. The boy has been identified as Habibul Sheikh, 17, a resident of the Keshabbati area of the district’s Muksimpara panchayat.

Sources said Habibul had gone to Gujarat to work in a gold shop owned by one of his relatives. He had gone for a walk on the Morbi bridge when it collapsed. His body was recovered Sunday night.

“He studied till Class 11 and then his father couldn’t afford his education so he went to learn some work. About nine months ago, he left for Gujarat to work in a gold shop owned by their family relative,” his uncle, Nazibul Sheikh, told The Indian Express over the phone.

Habibul’s father, Mahibul Sheikh, is a daily wage labourer and after the coronavirus pandemic, the family has been facing a financial crisis.

Mahibul told reporters he got the news about his son’s death late on Sunday. Habibul spoke to his family during the day and told them he would call them later as there was a lot of work in the shop. However, they got a call from Habibul’s uncle who informed them about his death.

Mahibul said, “I received a call at 1 am that he had died in the bridge collapse. I couldn’t believe it. I had no money so when someone suggested letting him go and learn some work, I allowed him. We have lost our son now,” a sobbing Mahibul Sheikh said while speaking to The Indian Express over the phone.

According to sources, his body will be brought to his native place by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, some police personnel have been deployed near his house. “All arrangements are being made to bring his body from the airport to his house. We are constantly in touch with the family,” Kamanasish Sen, Superintendent of Police, Purba Bardhaman, told The Indian Express.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed her condolences to the family of those who were killed in the Morbi bridge collapse. “I am deeply concerned about the tragic bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat, that has cost several innocent lives and left many trapped. My deep condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery,” Banerjee had tweeted.

The bridge over the Machchu river in Morbi collapsed Sunday, leaving at least 134 people dead and several others injured. Nearly 200 people have been rescued so far, said officials.