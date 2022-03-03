Man arrested in Ahmedabad for murder of Kolkata trader

A person was arrested in Ahmedabad in connection with the murder of a city-based businessman, the Kolkata Police said on Wednesday, adding that the accused was nabbed after a manhunt spanning 15 days. The case in question was registered on February 14 at Bhawanipore police station under 364A (kidnapping for ransom) , 506 (criminal intimidation) and 302 (murder) and 34 (Acts done by furtherance of common intension) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Today, at 10.30 am, a Kolkata Police team arrested Vimal Sharma with the active support of Gujarat ATS (Ops) in Ahmedabad. The accused had several aliases such as Aarav Sharma, Shivam Sagar, Shivam, Veer Sharma and Veer. Apart from other items, a substantial amount of ransom money was seized from his possession,” a senior police officer said.

Police said they received a complaint that an unknown person had called the complainant to say that Shantilal Baid, a businessman, had been kidnapped. He demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh for his release, the sleuths said, adding that the family paid the ransom amount but filed a complaint with the police after Baid didn’t return home.

Police said they traced Baid’s mobile tower location and recovered his body from the third floor of a guest house.

“The businessman was found in a room of Hotel Fanindra Guest House at 84A, Shambhunath Pandit Street in the Bhawanipore police station area. The case was taken up by the Homicide division of the Detective Department, and during investigation, the accused was identified as Vimal Sharma of Shahdara, East Delhi. He fled after committing the crime. Several teams of DD, Lalbazar conducted raids in different parts of the country, including Odisha, Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat as the accused evaded arrest and kept moving from one place to another. However, he was finally arrested,” the officer added.