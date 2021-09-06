Guard’s Death: Suvendu’s friend and driver called for questioning

A day after summoning Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari for questioning in connection with the alleged suicide of his bodyguard in 2018, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police on Sunday summoned the BJP MLA’s close friend Sanjay Shukla and his driver Sombhu Maity.

The two have to appear before investigators on Tuesday while a five-member CID team is likely to question Adhikari here on Monday.

Adhikari’s bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty, who had been with the BJP leader since he became a parliamentarian, was found with a bullet wound in his head in the police barracks opposite the Adhikaris’ home in Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district on the morning of October 13, 2018.

Chakraborty died the following day in a private hospital in Kolkata.

On July 8, Subhabrata’s wife Suparna filed a complaint at the local police station seeking the re-investigation of her husband’s death. She raised doubts about the suicide angle.

On July 17, Tamluk MP Dibyendu Adhikari, who is Suvendu’s brother, told the media, “We are cooperating with the investigators.”

The statement came three days after investigators visited the barracks and Suvendu’s home, and recorded the statements of security guards. To date, at least 15 people, including some police personnel, have been questioned in connection with the investigation in this case.