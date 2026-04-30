Guard EVM strong rooms, I will do it too… exit polls meant to demoralise TMC: Mamata

A day after polling concluded in West Bengal and most exit polls gave the Opposition BJP the edge, TMC chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged party workers and people of the state to guard strong rooms where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are stored, saying she too would stand vigil.

In a video message posted on social media, Banerjee rejected the exit poll projections, saying they had been aired on the “instruction of the BJP” to “demoralise” TMC workers and said her party would cross 226 seats in the House of 294.

Asking TMC workers to remain calm, she said they must not “retaliate right now” if attacked. “I am asking our workers and the general people to guard the strong rooms and counting centres. I ask all our candidates in 294 seats to individually guard the strong rooms and counting centres. In my area, I will do so. Guard during the day and night. If I can do it, you too can. Stay awake at night during the vigil and in the morning hand over the job to others,” she said.

Banerjee alleged there was a plan to “change the machines (EVMs)” once they are taken out of strong rooms and sent to counting centres. “There should be no negligence on your part,” she said.

She instructed party leaders not to leave the counting table until she holds a press conference on May 4, the counting day. “Also, remember, whatever the count is on the table, they will change it while uploading it to computers. Keep an eye on that, too,” she said, adding, “I will be at the counting hall. All other candidates should also be in the counting hall. You have worked so hard. This you will have to do for Bengal.”

She accused the BJP of “manipulating the exit polls” to keep the market stable. “Since the BJP realised it has lost, it is playing a final game by using the media to discourage our workers. If the truth comes out, there will be a landslide in the share market. Therefore, to keep the share market stable, they did this. They did this in 2016 and in 2021, too. Whatever is shown in the name of exit polls is coming from the BJP,” she alleged.

“The Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and (BJP) leaders of 19 states wanted to subdue us, but they themselves have been subdued in the voting machines. I assure you, whatever is being shown on TV channels is done through paying bribes or forcefully. This is because we may get 230 (seats). We will cross 226 in 2026. I have complete trust in people who have voted en masse,” she said.

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She thanked voters for standing in long queues in the heat on polling day. “I am also grateful to our workers who fought hard during the elections. They tolerated atrocities by the Central forces,” she said.

Banerjee alleged that the Central forces and police officers from other states whom the Election Commission had deployed as observers “beat up” people and TMC workers. “Even women and children were not spared. I was awake for two nights as they (Central forces) raided the homes of our workers and leaders. Many of our workers have been arrested so that they cannot be our agents on polling day,” she said.

“Please remain calm and trust your Didi and the people of Bengal. Rest assured, our ‘Maa-Mati-Manush government (the government of Mother, Land and People) will be formed again. If attacked, don’t retaliate right now. Stay calm. I will ask the administration not to touch our workers on counting day,” she said.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Banerjee said, “Through Amit Shah’s direct interference, Central forces have been used in the polls by the BJP. How can the Prime Minister say at 4.30 pm yesterday, when polls are on, that he has won Bengal? Does he know Bengal and its soil? First, it was the SIR and then the Central forces. People have answered through their votes. The BJP will get the answer on May 4.”