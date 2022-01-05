GTA operations will be audited: West Bengal Governor

Days after calling the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) “a den of corruption”, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Tuesday stated that the autonomous body’s operations would be audited and anyone involved in misappropriation of funds will not be spared. GTA governs Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

The Governor, who was on a 10-day visit to the northern part of West Bengal, returned to Kolkata on Tuesday. He also said that it was his duty to guide the government to the right path if it deviates.

“There will be an audit of GTA. Thousands of crores of rupees have been given to the GTA. If anyone misappropriated funds, they will not be spared,” Dhankhar said while talking to media persons at Bagdogra International Airport.

“2021 was very sad for our region. The post-poll violence which we saw was one of the most horrific in history. I am not a stakeholder in politics. The Governor has nothing to do with politics. However, it is my duty to ensure that the government functions as per the law and the Constitution. If the government deviates, it is the duty of the Governor to guide it to the right path. This government has deviated a long way and therefore it is taking time to bring it back to the right track,” the Governor later shared in a message on social media.

Dhankhar’s allegations come amidst the backdrop of a strained power equation between the Mamata Banerjee-led state government and the Governor. The Governor had earlier also attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress government over the selection of the Lokayukta of the state and questioned the appointment of former Calcutta High Court justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya as chairman of the state human rights commission.

“A Governor is the constitutional head. If he has some issues he should discuss with the state government. But this Governor is tweeting everyday and holds trial through the media. He has a political agenda. It is unbecoming of his position,” said TMC leader and former minister Gautam Deb.