GTA election: GJM chief ends fast, taken to Sikkim hospital after his health deteriorates

GORKHA JANMUKTI Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung on Monday withdrew his indefinite fast and was taken to a hospital in Sikkim after his health deteriorated. On May 25, Gurung had begun an indefinite fast to protest against the state government’s decision to hold election to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) – an autonomous body to administer Darjeeling hills – on June 26. On Sunday, Gurung was taken to Darjeeling District Hospital after he fell ill. GJM leaders then had hinted that he could end his fast as his condition was getting worse. On Monday, he was shifted to a hospital in Sikkim for further treatment, with GJM leaders announcing that Gurung has called off his indefinite fast.

“Bimal Gurung had to be taken to hospital because his vital signs were fluctuating. He cannot continue his fast in his present condition. We want him to get well,” said GJM leader Roshan Giri.

On Sunday, BJP MPs Raju Bista and John Barla met Gurung and urged him to withdraw his fast. It may be noted that both GJM and BJP have opposed the election to the GTA and are on the same platform on this issue. With Gurung ending his fast, there are speculations of a growing proximity between the BJP and GJM – its former ally. The second-largest hill party, Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), has also opposed the GTA election.

On Monday, Raju Bista reached the hospital to inquire about Gurung’s health. Speaking to mediapersons, the BJP MP said his visit was not political.

“There is no alliance between the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha with BJP. There is nothing wrong with GTA elections, but BJP is not contesting the election,” he said.

The elections to the GTA, formed in 2011, were last held in 2012. There are 45 elected members in the GTA Sabha and five others are nominated by the Governor. The GJM, which was the biggest hill party at the time, had swept the GTA elections by winning all 45 seats.