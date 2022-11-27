GRSE launches third survey vessel

The third survey vessel (large) – Yard No 3027, built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, was launched on Saturday by Madhumati Hampiholi, president NWWA (SR). This is the third vessel in a series of four such ships built by the GRSE for the Indian Navy, a press release said. Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, AVSM, NM, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command, was the chief guest at the event.

Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, AVSM, VSM, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition, Vice Admiral Adhir Arora, NM, Chief Hydrographer, Cmde P R Hari IN (Retd), Chairman and

Managing Director, GRSE, Cdr S Bose, IN (Retd), Director (Shipbuilding), GRSE, other Senior Officials of GRSE, L&T and

Indian Armed Forces also witnessed the ceremony.

Prior to launch, the vessel was named ‘INS Ikshak’ and once delivered, this ship will play a vital role in charting the seas and safe guarding India’s maritime assets as a part of the Indian Navy. The latest survey vessels (Large) series built by GRSE are more advanced than the earlier survey ships in the Indian Navy’s fleet. These indigenously developed 110-metre long and 16-metres wide vessels have a displacement of nearly 3,400 tonnes and can attain a top speed of 18 knots with an endurance of 6,500 nautical miles, the release added.