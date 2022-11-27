scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

GRSE launches third survey vessel

Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, AVSM, VSM, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition, Vice Admiral Adhir Arora, NM, Chief Hydrographer, Cmde P R Hari IN (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE, Cdr S Bose, IN (Retd), Director (Shipbuilding), GRSE, other Senior Officials of GRSE, L&T and Indian Armed Forces also witnessed the ceremony.

The vessel was built by GRSE Ltd.

The third survey vessel (large) – Yard No 3027, built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, was launched on Saturday by Madhumati Hampiholi, president NWWA (SR). This is the third vessel in a series of four such ships built by the GRSE for the Indian Navy, a press release said. Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, AVSM, NM, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command, was the chief guest at the event.

Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, AVSM, VSM, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition, Vice Admiral Adhir Arora, NM, Chief Hydrographer, Cmde P R Hari IN (Retd), Chairman and

Managing Director, GRSE, Cdr S Bose, IN (Retd), Director (Shipbuilding), GRSE, other Senior Officials of GRSE, L&T and
Indian Armed Forces also witnessed the ceremony.

More from Kolkata

Prior to launch, the vessel was named ‘INS Ikshak’ and once delivered, this ship will play a vital role in charting the seas and safe guarding India’s maritime assets as a part of the Indian Navy. The latest survey vessels (Large) series built by GRSE are more advanced than the earlier survey ships in the Indian Navy’s fleet. These indigenously developed 110-metre long and 16-metres wide vessels have a displacement of nearly 3,400 tonnes and can attain a top speed of 18 knots with an endurance of 6,500 nautical miles, the release added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sanjay Kumar Mishra: The long hand of the EDPremium
Sanjay Kumar Mishra: The long hand of the ED
Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘People have lost spark to even aggressively re...Premium
Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘People have lost spark to even aggressively re...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...Premium
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 05:03:31 am
Next Story

BJP will never implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat: AAP

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close