Indian Navy’s ocean research vessel ‘Sagar Manthan’ launched at Kolkata port

Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd on Wednesday launched ‘Sagar Manthan’, an indigenous ocean research vessel (ORV) being built for the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.

In a major boost to India’s capabilities in deep-sea exploration and scientific research, the Rs 840-crore research vessel is expected to be ready for use by early 2028.

‘Sagar Manthan’ is a 89.5-m long and 18.8-m wide ORV with a gross tonnage of 5,900 tonnes, and speed of up to 14 knots at 90% maximum continuous rating (MCR).

As per tradition, the ORV was named ‘Sagar Manthan’ by Manju Singh, wife of Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology. The vessel was launched at the GRSE’s Rishi Bankim Shipyard in Kolkata by Kavita Ellanti, wife of Dr Srinivas Kumar Tummala, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences. The launch comes just five months after the keel-laying of the vessel.