Indian Navy’s ocean research vessel ‘Sagar Manthan’ launched at Kolkata port

Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd on Wednesday launched ‘Sagar Manthan’, an indigenous ocean research vessel (ORV) being built for the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.
In a major boost to India’s capabilities in deep-sea exploration and scientific research, the Rs 840-crore research vessel is expected to be ready for use by early 2028.
‘Sagar Manthan’ is a 89.5-m long and 18.8-m wide ORV with a gross tonnage of 5,900 tonnes, and speed of up to 14 knots at 90% maximum continuous rating (MCR).
As per tradition, the ORV was named ‘Sagar Manthan’ by Manju Singh, wife of Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology. The vessel was launched at the GRSE’s Rishi Bankim Shipyard in Kolkata by Kavita Ellanti, wife of Dr Srinivas Kumar Tummala, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences. The launch comes just five months after the keel-laying of the vessel.
Speaking at the launch ceremony, MoS Singh said the vessel being built at GRSE represents the growing strength of India’s indigenous shipbuilding, engineering and scientific capabilities.
Secretary Tummala said he was happy to be at the launch of the ORV being built for the Ministry of Earth Sciences, under a very important Union government mission called the ‘Deep Ocean Mission’. He urged NCPOR and GRSE to keep up the pace, while assuring all support from the ministry.
Cmde PR Hari, IN (Retd), chairman and MD of GRSE, said, “I believe that GRSE epitomises ‘Atmanirbharta’ in warship-building and now, with four specialised state-of-the-art ORVs being built by GRSE, I would like to rephrase my statement – GRSE epitomises ‘Atmanirbharta’ in design and construction of warships and research vessels.”
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What the ORV will be used for
Once delivered, the ORV will be capable of underway swath multibeam as well as geophysical seismic surveys in coastal seas and deep waters at a maximum depth of 6 km. The vessel will also be able to carry out conductivity, temperature and depth (CTD) profiling and water sampling operations such as biological sampling using vertical and horizontal methods through various nets.
The research vessel will also effectively carry out surface and deep-sea mooring and data buoy operations, seabed sampling using corers and grabs as well as rock dredging with chain bag dredges.
The vessel will also undertake underway atmospheric observations, surface meteorological and current measurements and collect upper air data. Scientists will be able to carry out analytical work and data processing on board. The ship will also provide training and education to scientists and technicians. The vessel will also be capable of launching and recovering autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) being developed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology under the ‘Deep Ocean Mission’.
GRSE’s growing capabilities
GRSE has necessary expertise in the field of survey vessels and has been building them for the Indian Navy for nearly four decades now. The shipyard delivered survey ships to the Navy in the 1980s. It also built and delivered the marine acoustic research vessel, INS Sagardhwani, to the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) in 1994. The ship is still in service and recently underwent a refit at GRSE.
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GRSE has also completed the delivery of four large survey vessels to the Navy. The last of these, ‘Sanshodhak’, was delivered in March this year. These are the largest survey vessels to have been built in India and operated by the Navy.
The shipyard is now building nine warships, including an advanced guided missile frigate under the Navy’s Project 17A, four ASW-SWCs and four next-generation offshore patrol vessels. Apart from these, GRSE is building 32 more platforms, including 13 ships for export. GRSE is also in the advanced stages of concluding a prestigious contract for the construction of five next-gen corvettes for the Navy.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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