GRSE launches anti-submarine

THE INDIAN Navy’s first Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASWSWC), was launched by Rasika Chaube, Financial Adviser (Defence Services), a press release issued on Tuesday said.

It was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd. GRSE is building eight ASWSWCs for the Indian Navy, and these ‘Silent Hunters’ when delivered, shall be a potent force multiplier enhancing the Indian Navy’s capability to detect enemy submarines in our coastal waters. GRSE became the only shipyard in India to be honoured with the Raksha Mantri’s Award 2022, an award won for the design of these ships. These 77.6-metre long and 10.5-metre wide vessels propelled by three diesel driven water jets will pack a punch as they will be capable of full-scale sub-surface surveillance of coastal waters as well as Search and Attack, the release said.

GRSE has launched six vessels in eight months (May 22 – till date), including the prestigious 2ND P17A, two in-house designed survey vessels (large), a fast patrol vessel, an ocean going passenger and cargo ferry for Guyana.

The ship was named ‘Arnala’ after her predecessor who was decommissioned in 1999.

Cmde PR Hari IN (Retd), CMD, GRSE, in his address, said “Today is a unique occasion. The chief guest shall do the honours of naming the ship and launching it.”