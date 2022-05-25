‘Growing discontent’: ‘Denied’ party posts, 20 local BJP leaders resign in Jalpaiguri

Days after BJP MP Arjun Singh returned to TMC, the ongoing infighting in the BJP has intensified with around 20 local leaders tendering a mass resignation after they could not find posts in the local mandal committee in Jalpaiguri district’s Maynaguri.

Although BJP’s Jalpaiguri district president Bapi Goswami did not speak to the media, party sources said there was “growing discontent” among local leaders against the district leadership for including new faces in the committees while ignoring the contributions of party old-timers. Some of them even alleged that the party posts were given in exchange for money.

Local TMC leader Mohua Gope said, “BJP is no longer in Jalpaiguri. Everyone is leaving the party here. Those who helped the party grow in the district were denied posts.”

Meanwhile, in East Midnapore district’s Nandigram, a section of local leaders has threatened to leave the party if the mandal president is not changed.

Swiftly entering the damage control mode, district-level leadership held a meeting with the disgruntled leaders to address their issues.

Tapan Bandyopadhyay, BJP’s Tamluk organisational district president, said, “In every party, there are issues. We held a meeting today… We believe everything will be sorted out.”

Swadesh Das, TMC’s Nandigram 1 block president, said, “It is nothing but an internal fight between oldtimers and newcomers. The BJP is struggling to keep its organisation afloat in this district.”