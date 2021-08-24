‘Gross indiscipline, misconduct’, three VBU students rusticated for three years, two professors suspended

The Visva-Bharati University (VBU) administration on Monday rusticated three students for three years, and suspended two professors for “gross indiscipline and misconduct”. The three students had already been suspended.

The VBU administration said it intimated the students about its decision via e-mail on Monday evening. An inquiry committee set up to investigations the allegations against the three said in its report, “After careful consideration of the depositions made by the students Somenath Sow, Falguni Pan and Ms Rupa Chakrabortty and the other eleven witnesses it has been revealed that the three above mentioned students gathered on 09-01-2021 morning at Chhatimtala with definite ill-motive to create disturbance and vitiate the calm ambience of Visva-Bharati. It was also their intension to besmirch the university’s administrative decisions and universal high reputation of the University.”

The inquiry committee claimed that all the witnesses identified the three and “unequivocally confirmed” that they had taken “lead roles in the incident of utter chaos and vandalism, taking over the law in their hands”.

The report added, “This was duly corroborated by the photos, video clippings both at Chhatimtala and at the Department of Economics and Politics along with written statements/depositions recorded on the video duly signed by the witnesses. There is no iota of doubt as to their active, motivated involvement and participation in the vandalism to disrupt peaceful functioning of the University.”

The inquiry panel concluded its findings saying, “The Committee therefore unanimously concludes that the charges brought against the three students namely, Somenath Sow, Falguni Pan and Ms Rupa Chakrabortty stand proved.”

Meanwhile, following the suspensions of professors Pijush Ghosh and Arani Chakraborty, the number of suspended teachers and staff at the university rose to 20.

“The university is run by an autocratic vice-chancellor. We cannot raise our voices against the misconduct of the institute and the authorities. Today, three students have been rusticated and two more professors have been suspended. There will be a protest against this fresh move. The students are likely to fight this order legally,” one of the suspended teachers said on the condition of anonymity.

The administration was not available for comment.