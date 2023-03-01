Groom’s father among 2 killed as car hits divider in Asansol

The father of a bridegroom and the driver of the car they were travelling in as part of a wedding procession were killed while two persons were injured after the vehicle hit a divider in West Bengal’s Asansol district on Monday night.

The accident took place at North Thana Kalla intersection on National Highway 2 when the bridegroom’s side was going for the wedding from Dhanbad to Panagarh.

A police team reached the spot after getting information and took the injured to the district hospital where doctors declared groom’s father Anil Pandey (55), a resident of Dhanbad, and car driver Santosh Biswakarma (45) dead.

Shashibhushan Pandey (60) and Baldev Pandey (80), two uncles of the groom, are undergoing treatment. Their condition is critical. Further probe is on, police said.