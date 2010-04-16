Grid-connected solar units gain new grounds

In an initiative that may bring respite to the frequent powercuts in Kolkata,the West Bengal Green Energy Development Corporation Limited (WBGEDCL) has planned to install grid-connected solar power panels on the roof of colleges,public building and commercial establishments.

The first such installation is likely to be come up at the library building of Gurudas College at Narkeldanga. The panel is set to be operational by this week.

Initially,the power generated through these panels will be 5 kilowatt. The generated solar power will be fed to the grid,which can be then be supplied to any place. In case of load shedding,the college too can utilize the power generated, said S P Gon Chaudhury,Managing Director of WBGEDCL.

Gonchaudhury said earlier solar panels,which were established at a few places,were not connected to any grid. As a result,the generated power could be used by the same institution when powercuts took place.

We want to give a message that if colleges across the state come act on this,a large number of people suffering from frequent powercuts could get some relief, said Rupayan Bhattacharya,Principal of Gurudas College. The college will be spending Rs 8 lakh for installing the solar panels.

Prior to this Asutosh College,St Xaviers College and Scottish Church College had set up solar power panels but since they were not connected to any grid,the power generated could be used by them only and that too when power failure took place.

But with grid connected technology,power could be supplied round-the-clock even when the colleges and the institutions will remain closed, said Bhattachaya.

The corporation has got proposal from two IT companies in New Town to install grid-connected solar panels. The Central Excise building on the EM Bypass is also considering to proposal for 200 kilowatt grid-connected solar power with the technical expertise of WBGEDCL.

According to WBGEDCL,the power deficit at peak summer season in the CESC area is around 100 MW and once such solar photo voltaic (PV) grid-connected system could reduce the shortfall to a considerable extent.

