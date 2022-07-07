Green Move: GRSE signs agreement with Bengal govt to build next-gen electric ferry

The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd, a Mini Ratna Category 1 Defence PSU and a leading warship building company in India, signed a contract with the Government of West Bengal for the design and construction of the next-generation electric ferry that will pave the way for reducing carbon emission in the water transport sector in the state.

GRSE (Shipbuilding) director Cdr Shantanu Bose and Special Secretary, state Transport Department, Anindya Sengupta signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials of GRSE and the state government, taking a revolutionary step toward reducing the carbon emissions in the water transport sector.

“This ‘Green’ vessel has the potential to replace the conventional diesel engine driven ferries operated in the Hooghly river. The arrival of the electric ferry shall transform the inland water transport system in National Waterway- 1 (NW-1), which is being developed from Haldia to Varanasi under the Ministry of Shipping,” reads a GRSE statement.

According to GRSE authorities, under the green initiative and sustainable development of West Bengal, the zero-emission full-electric ferry is powered by a 210 kilowatt per hour (kWh) liquid-cooled energy storage solution and ergonomically designed to carry 150 passengers with the provision of air conditioning sitting arrangements.

According to GRSE, the 24-metre-long vessel will be built with twin screw propellers, a catamaran aluminium hull along with a piercing hull form-fitted with solar panels above the superstructure.

The operating speed of the vessel will be 8 knots with a maximum speed of 10 knots. The ferry is fully designed by GRSE’s in-house design team and is indigenously developed in association with industry experts. The hull is optimised for best performance using CFD analysis techniques and will be designed and built to comply with the latest classification society rules related to passenger safety.

Cmde PR Hari, IN (Retd.) Chairman & Managing Director, GRSE said, “The project is expected to revolutionise the water transport system in this region and support the country’s efforts to reduce its emission and Carbon footprints, changing the lives of the people in the city. The initiative also demonstrates the GRSE’s capabilities in manufacturing electric mobility solutions under the Make-in-India initiative. We are keen to emulate our success in this green venture in other states with potential for waterways.”