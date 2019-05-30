Green corridor in place, city patient gets heart from Mumbai donor

A 16-minute green corridor in Kolkata gave a fresh lease of life to a 44-year-old patient, who underwent a heart transplant on Wednesday. The green corridor, a concerted effort of Regional Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisations (ROTTO) and Kolkata Police, was created from the Kolkata airport to Fortis Hospital in Anandapur.

Kolkata resident, Anusha Adhikari, received the heart from a 16-year-old Mumbai boy, who was declared brain dead at Global Hospital in Mumbai following an accident on May 23.

Late in the night, the donor’s heart was brought to Kolkata.

“A donor’s heart from Mumbai was flown into Kolkata for an urgent transplant required for a patient in dire need. It was delivered from the airport to the Fortis hospital in just 16 mins flat,” Kolkata Police wrote on its official Twitter handle.

After the deceased’s family gave consent to donate his organs, a team of doctors led by Dr Ashima Bhelotkar retrieved the heart at 6.30 pm on Tuesday. A green corridor was created from Global Hospital to the Mumbai airport to transport the organ. The flight took off at 8.05 pm from Mumbai and as soon as it landed in Kolkata at 10.17 pm, the heart was taken through the 18-km green corridor to the Fortis Hospital in record 16 minutes. The heart was successfully implanted at 12.30 am and the entire procedure was completed by 3 am.

“The heart transplant was completed successfully in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The team led by Dr K M Mandana and Dr Tapas Roychowdhury successfully operated the recipient, Anusha Adhikary… She is stable and has regained consciousness,” read a statement issued by the Fortis Hospital.

Speaking on Adhikary’s condition, Mandana said, “The patient is under constant observation for the next 24 to 48 hours. Her condition is stable. We must keep on encouraging cadaveric organ donation awareness, which can go a long way to improve quality of life for many terminally-ill patients. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the family of the donor, who took this decision to donate the heart of their loved one, so that another person can live.”