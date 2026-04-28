The Great Bengal Exclusion | It’s final: 1,468 more names added by EC, after 139

6 deleted in final list. Total 34 lakh applications were pending before 19 tribunals, including for exclusions; no clarity on how many cases considered before second supplementary list

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 11:42 AM IST
bengal votingVoters queue outside a polling booth in Hariharpara constituency, Murshidabad districts, in the 2nd of the six-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
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Just before the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Wednesday, 1,468 names are believed to have been added back to the electoral roll, while there are six whose names the tribunals have said cannot be included.

However, there is no clarity on the overall number of cases the tribunals managed to take up, before the Bengal polls conclude Wednesday.

With the addition of the 1,468 names, the total number of electors in Bengal for the second phase of elections is 3.22 crore. Polling will be held in 142 Assembly constituencies in this phase.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India had said the 19 tribunals had received 34 lakh applications, including for exclusion. In the last supplementary list, ahead of the first phase of Assembly elections, 139 names had been included and eight deleted.

The tribunals had been announced after the adjudication process marked out 27.10 lakh names for deletion due to “logical discrepancies”, but took a long time getting off the ground – despite the narrow window ahead of the polls – with confusion over their operations continuing to persist.

Applying special powers as per Article 142 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court had ordered that those whose names were considered eligible by tribunals up to two days before each of the polling phases be included in the electoral roll for voting this time.

Accordingly, the ECI published the second supplementary list on Tuesday morning. Sources said the panel will publish the new complete list, including the added voters, by Wednesday evening.

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In the entire SIR exercise, around 91 lakh people have been deleted from the electoral roll.

With the ECI not sharing a comprehensive list, voters need to access its website, and go through separate addition and deletion lists as per their Assembly and booth number. Voters who don’t figure in either of the two lists in their Assembly seat or booth can use their voter ID number to search.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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