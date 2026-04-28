The Great Bengal Exclusion | It’s final: 1,468 more names added by EC, after 139

Voters queue outside a polling booth in Hariharpara constituency, Murshidabad districts, in the 2nd of the six-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Just before the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Wednesday, 1,468 names are believed to have been added back to the electoral roll, while there are six whose names the tribunals have said cannot be included.

However, there is no clarity on the overall number of cases the tribunals managed to take up, before the Bengal polls conclude Wednesday.

With the addition of the 1,468 names, the total number of electors in Bengal for the second phase of elections is 3.22 crore. Polling will be held in 142 Assembly constituencies in this phase.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India had said the 19 tribunals had received 34 lakh applications, including for exclusion. In the last supplementary list, ahead of the first phase of Assembly elections, 139 names had been included and eight deleted.