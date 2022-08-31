scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Grand rally today to celebrate UNESCO tag for Durga Puja

According to sources in the government, the rally will have colourful tableaux with traditional conch sound and folk dance. Many puja committees are expected to take part in the rally.

Kolkata rally, Kolkata durga puja, West Bengal government, UNESCO, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsKolkata’s Red Road on the eve of rally on Thursday. Partha Paul

With Kolkata’s Durga Puja getting the UNESCO’s cultural heritage tag, the West Bengal government on Thursday will organise a mega rally and felicitate a delegate of UNESCO at Red Road.

“Kolkata’s Durga Puja has been accorded the ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage Tag’ by UNESCO, which is a proud moment for all of us. In order to celebrate the honour bestowed on our Durga Puja, we have organised a mega rally on September 1. Our Durga Utsav, this year, is starting a month ahead. We will all get together and thank UNESCO. Everyone is invited to be part of the rally, which will begin at 2 pm from Jorasanko Thakurbari,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday.

“People of all religion, caste, creed will be part of the event. We will all get together and celebrate as one, because I believe, religion is personal, but festivals are for all,” she added.

According to sources in the government, the rally will have colourful tableaux with traditional conch sound and folk dance. Many puja committees are expected to take part in the rally.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...Premium
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...Premium
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...Premium
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The traffic will be closed on many roads of central Kolkata like Bhupen Bose avenue, Central Avenue, Vivekananda Road, MG Road, BB Ganguly Street, SN Banerjee Road, Lenin Sarani, Mayo Road, Outram Road, RR avenue, JL Nehru Road, Duffrin Road, Hospital Road, Kidderpore Road, Esplanade Row, Esplanade Ramp. “For all those who have difficulty walking, we have made seating arrangements too. We will not just thank UNESCO, we will also thank the people of Bengal, the Durga Puja committees, the idol makers, and everyone else. Tomorrow’s festivities will be held across the state,” the chief minister said.

More from Kolkata

A year ago, UNESCO had accorded the “Intangible Cultural Heritage” tag to Kolkata’s Durga Puja, noting, “Durga Puja is seen as the best instance of the public performance of religion and art, and as a thriving ground for collaborative artists and designers. The festival is characterized by large-scale installations and pavilions in urban areas, as well as by traditional Bengali drumming and veneration of the goddess. During the event, the divides of class, religion and ethnicities collapse as crowds of spectators walk around to admire the installations.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 11:52:18 pm
Next Story

IMD conducts lecture series on weather, climate science for students, teachers

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Why Suryakumar Yadav is bigger than Team India's Big 3

Why Suryakumar Yadav is bigger than Team India's Big 3

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Suryakumar Yadav makes professional cricket look like gully cricket on steroids

Suryakumar Yadav makes professional cricket look like gully cricket on steroids

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero
Opinion

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’

Premium
As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement